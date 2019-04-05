Parker House and alley barricaded

The City of Hillsboro has barricaded the Parker House and sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the old structure in the 100 block of West Main Street, along with the alley on its west side. “A recent windstorm loosened a number of different items on the structure — metal flashing, framing, and window cover-ups,” Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie said Friday. “Quite a few pieces have fallen off since onto the alley, sidewalk and parking stalls. The owner has been notified and been informed to remedy the deficiencies, but until then I have a responsibility for the general public, hence the fencing and alley closure.”

