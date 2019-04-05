Publication: Hillsboro Times-Gazette

$1.00

Bar code: 10016

Date: Friday, April 6, 2019

Volume: 23

Issue: 106

No. of sections: 1

No. of pages: 10

Page 1: A8 — But we want to run a piece of stand alone art as the centerpiece w/4 stories around it in the usual template slots. We will slug the piece of stand alone art (please place the headline above the photo) HTG040619ParkerHouse

HTG040619SkyBoxLeftIntheKitchen

HTG040619SkyBoxRightTFRecap

1) — HTG040619MissingGirl w/mug shot (runs as dominant feature at top of page over 4 columns on right), 23 inches

2) — HTG040619LookingBack w/logo (runs beaneath the stand alone centerpiece — NOTE — run the logo just 1 column wide), 18.5 inches

3) — HTG040619SolarPanel w/pic (runs down 2 columns on left side of page — NOTE — since we don’t have much are with the dominant feature, please run the photo with this story at the top of the page above the headlines), 16.1inches

4) — HTG040619WilkinBill w/mug shot (runs to right of stand alone centerpiece), 16 inches

*****We will have another page 1 item slugged HTG040619FrontWeatherIcon. It goes in the index box on the bottom left corner of the page and includes a small weather icon, short weather description and High and Low temperatures for the day.

*****Also place Facebook logo in Index box

2A – Obits

HTG040619BakerObit w/pic, 6.3 inches

HTG040619ElswickObit, 10.3 inches

All obits are posted

INSIDE

1) — HTG040619HPDReports (story only), 12 inches

2) — HTG040619IntheKitchen (story w/a mug shot and pic — NOTE — Mug should run like it would with a column; pic should run beneath the story), 11.5 inches

3) — HTG040619SSCCConcert (story only), 6.1 inches

4) — HTG040619ButlerColumn (story w/mug shot), 17.2 inches

5) — HTG040619TakeNote (copy only — can be cut as needed), 30.7 inches

6) — HTG040619CommunityCalendar (copy only — can be cut as needed), 32 inches

*****Take Note and Community Calendar are to be used only after everything budgeted above them has been used.

3A – Local

4A – Opinion

HTG040619TheirView (runs at top of page over 2 columns on left), 9 inches

HTG040619TodayInHistory (runs beneath Their View — NOTE — Do not cut Today’s Birthdays from this story; you can cut anything else, but not cut the birthdays), 25.9 inches

HTG0406919PoliticalCartoon (runs at top of page over 4 columns on right)

HTG040619GillilandColumn w/mug shot (runs beneath the political cartoon), inches

*****If you need more filler 4 columns on the right, use HTG406019Our Policies beneath the Our View. They can be cut as needed, 16.4 inches

5A – Weather

HTG040619WeatherGraphic

6A – Comics

7A – Puzzles

Note: Use daily AP entertainment story

8A – Sports

Template B9 (We Want to break template and run a standalone photo and cutline where the photo would normally go with in slot 2 with a headline over it. Then Use the text portion for slot 2 as the spot for HTG040619SportsBriefs from slot three. Finally the space that would usually contain stories 3 and 4 will just be used for HTG040619BBSBRecap in slot 4 and will have at least one photo to run with it.)

1) – HTG040619TFRecap

2) – HTG040619WillisSigns(Standalone photo w/cutline.)

3) – HTG040619SportsBriefs

4) – HTG040619BBSBRecap

9A – Sports

10A – Sports

*****Will update inch counts as they become available

Contact numbers: Jeff Gilliland 937-763-6029 (editor), David Wright 937-783-7016 (assistant editor), Ryan Applegate (for sports) 740-406-4566