The winter’s end, rebel rewards and laxatives

This week in 1867, the Highland Weekly News reported in the Farmer’s Department section that the winter “has not been hard upon the vines or the wood of the cherry, peach or other tender wooded fruit trees.”

In an advertisement, Martin Uhrig announced he had opened a new drug store in a space formerly occupied by his own confectionery, located on Main Street a few doors east of High Street.

Hall’s Vegetable Sicilian Hair Renewer, “an entirely new scientific discovery” was advertised as a miraculous cure for balding.

A convention of rebels was held at Green Spring Mountain, Tenn., where they adopted resolutions offering rewards for the killing of Union men, including $1,000 for the murder of a Capt. Vanatta.

The front page of the paper featured riddles for children and poetry, as well as a historical article entitled “Historical Sketches of Highland County,” written by the editor.

This week in 1906, the front page of the Hillsboro Gazette featured a math problem and church events, along with social briefs detailing locals’ visits to other towns.

A Penn Township farm owned by John Ridgeway sold for $97 per acre.

A jury acquitted a local school teacher of charges alleging that he “mistreated one of his female pupils,” and the verdict “was a surprise to those who had listened to the testimony as it was thought the jury would disagree.”

Dr. Caldwell’s Syrup Pepsin, a laxative, was said to restore “perfect, vigorous womanhood.” The drug was priced at 50 cents and $1.

In other ads: “If you want to be the first to know it, read the Gazette… Subscribe now!”

A series of articles initially appearing in The Ohio Farmer were being reprinted in the Gazette: “How to get the money out of hogs.”

Garden rakes were 1 cent at J.A. McCoppin & Co. in the opera house.

This week in 1975, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported plans were underway for a new county administration building as commissioners discussed the project in detail.

Dock space was awarded to 59 people in a drawing conducted by Rocky Fork Lake State Park officials. They were chosen at random from 200 applications.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Freebie,” starring James Caan and Alan Arkin.

The Used Car Buy of the Week was a 1973 Ford Galaxie 500 for $2,595 at the Hillsboro Auto Co.

Food World advertised a “carload beef sale” with deals on ground chuck, chuck steak and soup chuck for 98 cents per pound.

A series of accidents at Highlands Plaza Shopping Center spurred discussion about placing a traffic signal at the entrance.

A tornado hit the Warren County area on the eve of the deadly Xenia tornado’s one-year anniversary.

This week in 1998, The Times-Gazette reported the Hillsboro safety and service director wanted the Parker House Hotel on West Main Street repaired or torn down.

A two-year drug investigation led to a large bust, marking one of the largest drug-related takedowns in the county in years.

Protests broke out as independent truck drivers complained about sky-high diesel fuel prices around the country.

A 48-year-old Paint Township woman was facing sex charges involving a 14-year-old.

Morgan County was cited by the Ohio EPA after officials found dog remains behind the local pound buried in a shallow grave.

In sports, the Fairfield Lions held off a seventh inning rally by Lynchburg-Clay to win 5-4 in baseball action.

In classifieds: “1986 Pontiac Firebird, excellent body, t-tops, blown motor, $500.”

