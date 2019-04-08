Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 10:48 a.m., Pamela Blair, 60, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 5:21 p.m., Reynaldo Rodriguez Jr., 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 7:02 p.m., Patrick Hagen,,51, of Leesburg, was cited for improper backing.

April 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 12:50 a.m., Braden Case, 20, of Leesburg, was arrested for assault and domestic violence.

At 2:08 p.m., Elizabeth Kibler, 36, of Dublin, was arrested for criminal trespass.

At 3:03 p.m., Michael Crowe, 19, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 4:32 p.m., Nicole Pierce, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the 100 block of West Main Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Patrick Hagen, 51, of Leesburg, was backing from a parking spot and failed to see a vehicle operated by Shara Conner, 32, of Hillsboro. The Hagen vehicle struck the Conner vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

A report was received of a crash in the 500 block of U.S. Route 62. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Cheryra Harperee, 20, of Hillsboro, stopped for a vehicle in front of her that was making a turn when a vehicle operated by Michael Crowe, 19, of Hillsboro, was unable to stop in time and struck the Harperee vehicle. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

April 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 1:49 a.m., Leslie Ellis, 46, of Hillsboro, was cited for fictitious tags and an expired operator’s license.

At 1:49 a.m., Heather Snider, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

INCIDENT

At 3:48 p.m., a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft.