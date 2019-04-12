Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 6:18 a.m., Zechariah Roberds, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 3 p.m., Emily Smith, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 4:47 p.m., Camryn Remsing, 21, of Peebles, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 8:31 p.m., Timothy Wagoner, 58, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENT

At 4:25 p.m., a report was received of a theft from a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road.

ACCIDENT

A report was received of a crash on SR 73 near Fenner Avenue. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Kara Cluxton, 27, of Lynchburg, was stopped at a yellow light when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Pamela Blair, 60, of Hillsboro. Disabling damage was reported to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

April 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shawn Hanshaw, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

ACCIDENT

James Grisham, 42, of Hillsboro, was eastbound on Pea Ridge Road when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway. Grisham’/s vehicle traveled through the ditch into the front yard of 7554 Pea Ridge Road. Grisham struck the brick residence causing disabling damage to Grisham’s 2002 Chevrolet and structural damage to the residence. No injuries were reported at the time of crash. Minor damage was reported to property and gravel drive owned by the Highland County Agricultural Society. Grisham was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

April 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 8:23 a.m., Treva Allison, 62, of West Union, was cited for speed.

At 10:30 p.m., Derek Kimmey, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstruction and failure to appear.

At 10:30 p.m., Kenneth Lowe, 55, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children.

At 10:52 p.m., Ashley Gipson, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children.