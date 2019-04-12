Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
STATISTICS
During the week of April 1-7, the police department received 102 calls for service, completed nine offense/incident reports, received three calls for accidents, made 18 arrests and completed three security checks.
April 1
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Penny Cox, 46, Bainbridge, was cited for attempted theft.
Harley Taylor, 25, South Salem, was cited for attempted theft.
Kelly Boone is to serve a three-day commitment.
April 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
A 15-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested on a JDC warrant.
April 3
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Cody Flanagan, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence, cruelty to animals, and assault on a police officer.
Tabitha Holsinger, 42, Bainbridge, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct out of Ross County.
April 4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Levi Arledge, 29, was arrested on for violation of a court order.
April 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kevin Howard, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.
Vanessa Maggard, 49, Greenfield was arrested for a probation violation warrant.
April 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Timothy Hiles, 48, Chillicothe, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Nathan Darlington, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.
Elisha Bradford, 34, Hillsboro, was arrested for OVI, reckless operation, failure to fontrol, and two counts of child endangerment.