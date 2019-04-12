Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of April 1-7, the police department received 102 calls for service, completed nine offense/incident reports, received three calls for accidents, made 18 arrests and completed three security checks.

April 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Penny Cox, 46, Bainbridge, was cited for attempted theft.

Harley Taylor, 25, South Salem, was cited for attempted theft.

Kelly Boone is to serve a three-day commitment.

April 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 15-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested on a JDC warrant.

April 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cody Flanagan, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence, cruelty to animals, and assault on a police officer.

Tabitha Holsinger, 42, Bainbridge, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct out of Ross County.

April 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Levi Arledge, 29, was arrested on for violation of a court order.

April 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kevin Howard, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested for failure to appear.

Vanessa Maggard, 49, Greenfield was arrested for a probation violation warrant.

April 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy Hiles, 48, Chillicothe, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nathan Darlington, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Elisha Bradford, 34, Hillsboro, was arrested for OVI, reckless operation, failure to fontrol, and two counts of child endangerment.