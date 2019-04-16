Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
STATISTICS
During the week of April 8-14, the Greenfield Police Department received 78 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, made 20 arrests and completed 14 security checks.
April 8
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Michael Skeens, of Greenfield, was arrested for leaving the scene, no OLN, and failure to control on warrants through the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Steven E. Mottie, 59, Greenfield, was arrested for trespassing.
Bessie L Ricketts, 33, Springfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and failure to control.
Shyanna Howard, 22, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Brandon Beechler, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for probation violation out of Ross County.
Randy Smith, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for contempt of court out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
Randy Daugherty, 63, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.
April 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Ray W. Cooper, 24, Greenfield, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
April 10
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jonathan Meadows, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for menacing by stalking.
Jonathan Hoskins, 28, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Kasey Walker, 23, was arrested for violation of court order.
April 11
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Richard Wilson, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court order.
Justin Smith, 35, Galloway, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
April 12
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Vanna Haithcock, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.
Brady Watson, 35, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Paul Leonard, 46, Bainbridge, was arrested for theft and violation of a court order out of the Xenia Police Department.