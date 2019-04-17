Highland County permissive sales tax receipts slowly rising

Editor’s note — This story has been updated with comments from the Highland County auditor on the reason behind an increase in permissive sales tax receipts.

A financial report shows Highland County’s permissive sales tax receipts slowly on the upswing after nearly a year and a half of monthly totals coming in lower than the same period the prior year.

The spreadsheet, which county Auditor Bill Fawley presented to Highland County commissioners at their weekly meeting Wednesday, shows comparative increases beginning in November last year, when the report shows $528,064 in permissive sales tax receipts compared to $521,404 in November 2017.

That’s the first time since October 2017 that the report shows a monthly total exceeding the same period in the prior year.

Still, Fawley said, the receipts are not at the same level as they were in prior years.

After the meeting, Fawley said he’s hopeful that the increase is reflective of “a general trend in improvement of the economy.”

“Sales tax (revenues) across Ohio are up … It’s not just in Highland,” he said. “It’s pretty much statewide.”

Also Wednesday, commissioners entertained an introduction from Gov. Mike DeWine’s southwest regional liaison, Jason Gloyd, who said the governor is focused on returning state funds to local governments through “targeted” avenues, such as indigent defense and children services.

Commissioners Terry Britton and Jeff Duncan applauded the governor for supporting reimbursement for indigent defense, and Duncan added the county is “grateful” for any financial assistance.

Britton told Gloyd that he would like to see the local government fund increase.

In other business, Duncan said an agent with the county’s insurance agency recently looked at county buildings and made some recommendations, which he said will be discussed at a later date.

Duncan said Highland County Job and Family Services has donated a vehicle to Mature Services.

Duncan added that this week is Holy Week, and encouraged Highland Countians to observe the Easter holiday.

