Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 1:47 a.m., Matthew Woods, 25, of New Vienna, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 9:56 a.m., Shaunna Keets, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

INCIDENT

The police department responded to a call of a male subject overdosing at a residence in the 100 block of East North Street. Upon arrival with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, a male subject was located and found to be unresponsive. The male was treated at the scene for an overdose and transported to Highland District Hospital for further evaluation.

April 16

INCIDENT

The police department received a report from a resident in the 300 block of South High Street. The homeowner heard a loud noise from the front of her residence sometime overnight. Upon investigation in the daylight, it was found that several parts of foundation brick and a security light were broken. The damage did not appear to be accidental and the incident is under investigation.

April 16-17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Powell, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Terrance Thomas, 64, of Batavia, was issued a citation for speed.

Kiara Price, 18, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Shannon Edwards, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

April 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

At 1:49 a.m., Brianna LaLonde, 27, of Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 3:42 a.m., Angela Mason, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

At 10:40 a.m., Elizabeth Kibler, 36, of Dublin, was arrested for criminal trespass.

At 10:54 p.m., Casey Wright, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENT

The police department responded to a privately owned business in the 100 block of Muntz Street on a report of a female that was refusing to leave. After further investigation, Elizabeth Kibler was placed under arrest and transported to the Highland County Jail.