Hello! For those that know me well, you know I love to hunt mushrooms. My son said I would have him out in February. Not quite that soon, but I am always ready to go. So I am just checking to see if any of my friends have found any mushrooms.

I like to find them more than I like to eat them. But if you find too many I will be glad to take them off your hands. Ha ha.

This week in the kitchen with Sharon is Sherry Nartker. Everyone that knows Sherry knows what a great cook and baker she is, and also she sells and loves Pampered Chef. I can’t do without my Pampered Chef knives. They are the best.

Sherry is sharing her white chocolate cheesecake strawberries with us and yes, she sent some to me and they were delicious.

Happy Easter!

White Chocolate

Cheesecake Strawberries

Ingredients

16 t0 20 medium (about 1 1/4 inch/3 cm each) fresh strawberries

1/3 cup (75 ml) white chocolate morsels

4 oz. (125 g) reduced fat cream cheese (Neufchatel) softened

1/2 tsp. (2 ml) double strength vanilla

1/2 cup (125 ml) thawed frozen whipped topping

1 graham cracker square

1/4 cup (50 ml) semi-sweet chocolate morsels (see cook’s top)

Directions

1. Stem and hull strawberries using Core & More. Cut a very thin slice off pointed end of strawberries to form a flat base. Place strawberries on paper towel lined medium sheet pan.

2. Place white chocolate morsels in small batter bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high 45 to 60 seconds or until almost melted; stir until smooth.

3. Add cream cheese and vanilla to batter bowl. Whisk until smooth using stainless whisk; stir in whipped topping. Spoon filling into Easy Accent Decorator fitted with open star tip.

4.Coarsely chop graham cracker using food chopper.

5. Place semi-sweet chocolate morsels into (1 cup/250 ml) prep bowl. Microwave uncovered on high 45 to 60 seconds or until almost melted; stir until smooth. Spoon chocolate into small resealable plastic bag; trim the corner.

6. Pipe filling evenly into each strawberry. Sprinkle with chopped graham cracker; drizzle with melted chocolate.

Yield: 16 to 20 servings of one strawberry.

Nutrients per serving: Calories 70, total fat 4 g, saturated fat 2.5 g, cholesterol 5 mg, sodium 30 mg, carbohydrate 7 g, fiber 1 g, protein 1 g.

Cook’s tips: Any crispy cookie can be substituted for the graham cracker, if desired. In step 5, white chocolate morsels can be substituted for the semi-sweet chocolate.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.