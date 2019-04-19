Committees consider Hillsboro fire station, duplex

Discussion is set to continue on possible uses for the old Hillsboro fire station uptown, following a joint Hillsboro City Council committee meeting on the matter Thursday night.

Hillsboro City Councilwoman Ann Morris said Friday that the Property Maintenance and Restoration Committee, of which she is chair, met Thursday with the Zoning and Annexation Committee night to discuss an appeal for a duplex on West Pleasant Street and possible future uses of the fire station, located at the corner of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place in uptown Hillsboro.

The fire station recently came back into city ownership as part of an agreement between Hillsboro and the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. The agreement includes a three-year service contract and terms for the sale of a newer fire station on North East Street, which Paint Creek currently occupies, officials have said.

Morris said those in attendance at the Thursday gathering, which was held at the uptown fire station, suggested using the building for a new council chamber, since council currently uses the municipal courtroom at the Highland County Justice Center for its meetings.

The committees also discussed using the space for records storage or a community center, Morris said, adding that there was also discussion of selling the building for a possible restaurant venue or other type of business.

Morris said discussion of the matter will continue at future meetings.

The committees also heard from citizens about an appeal for allowing a duplex to be built on West Pleasant Street, Morris said.

The committees took questions and comments from citizens who live on the street, mostly concerning water runoff in the area of a nearby alley, Morris said.

A hearing on that matter, she said, will likely be held at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. prior to council’s next meeting May 14.

Shown is the old Hillsboro fire station at North High Street and Governor Trimble Place uptown.

Discussion of building’s possible uses will continue