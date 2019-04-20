Leisure suits, deaths, and ‘war on every tongue’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1917, the Hillsboro Gazette reported an 87-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from the area who wanted to get married had to obtain their marriage license in Kentucky due to pending court proceedings here.

A committee of “local sympathizers” formed a committee to help “the many thousands of blinded soldiers of Britain, France and Belgium.”

In opinion briefs: “That snow storm last Sunday gave the Easter bonnets an awful jolt … Assist in reducing the high cost of living by making a garden this spring … Many ministers preach war on Saturday and peace on Sunday. Consistency. … The wind takes too many liberties with the flag in front of our office. It keeps us busy unwinding it.”

Cline’s, at the first door west of Feibel Bros., advertised three full-size loaves of fresh bread for 10 cents, Saturdays only. Large packages of powdered ammonia for softening water, whitening clothes and making wash day easy, were 7 cents.

In news from Round Head: “War is on every tongue… Our young men have to be marched off to war from nearly every home.”

C.F. Faris, a local optometrist, advertised, “One pair of eyes to a lifetime; Do not neglect and abuse them.”

One unlabeled ad read, “Hillsboro is the best town in the best county in Ohio. Come and see.”

This week in 1950, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported Hillsboro’s historic Town Hall, “in shambles since a disastrous fire in February, 1949,” sold to Homer Gass, manager of Henselman’s Tire Station, for $9,100.

Saturday was the opening day of the Hillsboro water reservoir, where Ora Thompson, Erin Kerr and Eddie Kerr were shown fishing early in the morning.

A man, woman and 6-year-old child, all residents of South Lebanon and formerly of Hillsboro, were found dead of suffocation in a tourist cabin in Mason.

A new bridge opened one mile south of Mowrystown.

Beechnut coffee was 81 cents per pound at Schaefer’s Super Markets, Borax was 27 cents and Spanish stuffed olives were 26 cents.

In classifieds: “FOR SALE – Fresh cow.”

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “East Side, West Side,” and “Backfire!”

This week in 1976, the Press-Gazette reported two men were charged with breaking into the Hillcrest Pharmacy after they tripped an alarm in the drug store and brought police running.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Dog Day Afternoon,” starring Al Pacino.

Men’s leisure suits were $29.99 at United Department Store.

Caroline Colthar, Marvetta Elliott, Denise Reffitt and LeAnn Lowe won fruit sale scholarship honors at the local FHA banquet.

Butter was 69 cents at Great Scot, Cool Whip was 49 cents and orange juice was 59 cents.

In sports, Ray Floyd was named the winner of the 49th Masters Golf Tournament.

In classifieds: “Wanted to lease, tobacco poundage in Highland Co. … 2,500 pound tobacco base.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation had plans to relocate a stretch of road in the area of Barrett’s Mill, preserving the covered bridge there.

Unemployment in Highland County climbed to 9.3 percent.

This week last year, The Times-Gazette reported Shane Wilkin and Beth Ellis tackled the issues of Ohio’s 91st District as they squared off for the Republican nomination for state representative.

The old parsonage behind the Greenfield Church of Christ was razed to make space for parking.

Hillsboro City Schools honored a group of African-American mothers and their children who were responsible for bringing integration to fruition in Hillsboro early in the 20th century.

U.S. Bank was closing its office on West Main Street and moving operations to North High Street.

Highland County’s sales tax revenue was continuing to fall, and officials called the trend “concerning.”

The last Anna’s Army Day was held in uptown Hillsboro, honoring the late Anna Reno, who passed away from cystic fibrosis in 2008.

