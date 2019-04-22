Highland County travel report

Through the reporting period ending April 27, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring longterm lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

A resurfacing project is under way on U.S. Route 50 (Main Street) in the city of Hillsboro. Crews will be paving the route from its junction with Fenner Road at the western corporation limit to Woodlawn Drive at the east corporation limit, and throughout construction traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers. All work is anticipated to be completed by early summer.

A resurfacing project is under way on SR 124, extending from SR 506 at Marshall to SR 41 at Sinking Spring. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-summer.

A resurfacing project has begun on SR 753, from U.S. 50 at Rainsboro to Paint Creek Road. Crews will also be paving SR 138, from U.S. 62 in Hillsboro to Rittenhouse Road. Traffic will be maintained on both routes with the use of flaggers, and the project is scheduled to be completed in August.

Construction for a realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, between SR 73 and SR 124, has resumed, and Prospect Road is closed. Traffic will be detoured by way of Main Road. Other local roadways should not be affected during this phase of construction, and all work is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2019.

