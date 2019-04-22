Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremy Underwood, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

April 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dylan Harner, 21, of Blanchester, was arrested for domestic violence.

Katherine Colella, 20, of Cincinnati, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Corey Hughes, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Justyn Osborne, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENTS

At 1:09 p.m., a report was received of a crash in the First State Bank parking lot. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Lowell Chambers, of Hillsboro, was backing from a parking spot and struck a parked vehicle owned by Charles Stevenson, of Hillsboro, causing no damage to the Chambers vehicle and minor damage to the Stevenson vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

At 5:55 p.m., a report was received of a crash in the 100 block of South High Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Corey Hughes, 27, of Hillsboro, was travelling northbound when he struck a vehicle operated by Michael Yager, 48, of Hillsboro, who was also travelling northbound. Functional damage was listed to the Hughes vehicle and minor damage listed to the Yager vehicle. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.

April 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Shepherd, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to remove keys from the ignition.

Brian Swisshelm, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

A report was received of a theft of a vehicle from the 200 block of Lilley Avenue. The vehicle was recovered on SR 753. The incident remains under investigation.

A report was received of a possible violation of a protection order. This incident remains under investigation.