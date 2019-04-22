Mayor proclaims Buddy Poppy Week

With the motto “Honor the Dead by Helping the Living,” Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings signed a proclamation Monday designating the week of May 6-10 as Buddy Poppy Week, urging all Hillsboro citizens to remember and reflect upon the importance of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in honoring those that served in the nation’s armed forces. John Walker told The Times-Gazette that though the proclamation is for the first week of May, the annual sale of the fundraising Buddy Poppies will go through the entire month. Shown, from left, during Monday’s ceremony is Poppy Campaign Chairman John Walker, Hastings and Dwight Reynolds. Walker and Reynolds are members of Hillsboro VFW Post 9094.

