5th HUBA Chocolate Walk May 3

One of the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s (HUBA) more popular events, the fifth annual Chocolate Walk, is coming back and has more participating locations than ever before.

There will be 16 stops on this year’s walk, scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 3.

“The highly anticipated annual Chocolate Walk has been a huge success in past years,” said HUBA President Joe Mahan. “We have people asking throughout the year when we’re going to have it in case they missed or wondering when we’re going to have it again.”

The walk is a ticketed event with all money raised going toward future HUBA events. There are only 250 tickets available. They are $10 each and are already on sale at the host locations.

All host locations will have chocolate delicacies and treats and some hosts will have wine samples available. It is a self-guided walking tour to and from each host location.

This year’s host locations are: Highland County Visitors Bureau, 130 S. High St.; The Design Chambers, 126 S. High St.; Magic Touch Salon, 113 W. Walnut St.; Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe & Gifts, 117 W. Main St.; Cundiff’s Flowers & Gifts, 121 W. Main St.; Momma’s West Main Cafe, 131 W. Main St.; TwentyFour eXchange, 144 W. Main St.; Details Sweet Shoppe, 134 W. Main St.; Davis Law Office/Midwest Title, 107 Gov. Foraker Place; Alternatives to Violence Center, 135 N. High St., Suite A; Hillsboro Orpheum, 135 N. High St.; Wilmington Savings Bank, 137 N. High St.; Rome Jewelers, 114 N. High St.; Merchants National Bank, 100 N. High St.; Wild Mane Salon, 115 E. Main St.; and the Highland House Museum, 151 E. Main St.

“Normally we‘ve had about 10 locations, but some of the newer places in Hillsboro jumped on board,” Mahan said. “It’s kind of a way for them to say, hey, we’re here and we’re going to lure you in with some chocolates.”

Mahan said tickets were going quick.

For more information on the Chocolate Walk or other HUBA events, contact Mahan at 937-403-3715.

