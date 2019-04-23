Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of April 15-21, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 304 911 calls, answered 150 requests for service, dispatched 154 fire and EMS runs, took 24 offense reports and investigated five traffic crashes.

On April 17 at 3:11 a.m. a Pied Piper Parkway resident called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious person in the front yard acting strangely. A deputy checked the area, but no suspect was located.

Deputies were dispatched to a Wagon Wheel Trail residence on April 18 after a caller on 911 reported a domestic disturbance. At 12:42 a.m. an altercation between two siblings turned physical and an assault occurred. A male juvenile was detained by deputies and later transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. Criminal charges are pending.

At 11:30 p.m. on April 18 a citizen came to the Highland County Justice Center to report a domestic dispute at a residence in the 8000 block of U.S. Route 62. Several persons at the residence in question became involved in an argument over a civil matter resulting in one party leaving on foot. A deputy spoke to all the parties involved and the situation was resolved without criminal charges being filed.

A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Roush Road at 11:49 p.m. on April 20 to investigate a prowler complaint. The homeowner called the sheriff’s office after hearing someone knock on her window. The deputy checked around the residence. No evidence of a prowler was located.