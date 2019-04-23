Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin may get raise

Greenfield Village Council recently heard a second reading of a resolution giving City Manager Todd Wilkin a two and a half percent raise.

The legislation was drafted following a review and evaluation of Wilkin’s job performance, which the resolution says merits the raise.

Council Clerk Roberta Karnes said Wilkin’s pre-raise salary is $75,000 per year.

“Council for the Village of Greenfield recently reviewed and evaluated Mr. Wilkin’s job performance and believes he has earned a two and one-half percent raise,” the legislation says.

Council heard a second reading of the resolution at a special meeting on Friday, according to Karnes. The group will likely hear a third reading at its next meeting, Karnes said.

Wilkin has been on the job for about one year. He was hired in April 2018 following the resignation of former City Manager Ron Coffey, who left the post in March 2018.

Coffey had held the position for just over five years.

Wilkin was the Hillsboro safety and service director from 2013-2016.

In other business at the special meeting, council heard a second reading of a resolution increasing general fund appropriations by $850 for police training, and heard a first reading of a resolution approving a seasonal road salt agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Karnes said the ODOT legislation is routine and approved annually.

Greenfield council hears reading on 2.5% increase