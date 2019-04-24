Locals sentenced in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 15 and April 19:

• Heaven Covington, 21, of Hillsboro, OVI, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license from April 17, 2019 to April 16, 2020, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. Covington must complete a three-day residential intervention program and may be able to complete the class in California. ALS vacated. An OVI-high test charge was dismissed.

• Garret McCoppin, 22, of Hillsboro, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a public indecency charge. McCoppin must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.