Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of April 15-21, the police department received 81 calls for service, completed 11 offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, made 16 arrests and completed eight security checks.

April 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Karenda Strevel, 29, Greenfield, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Andrew Ward, 23, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Russell Paugh Jr., 48, Greenfield, was arrested for aggravated burglary and weapons while intoxicated.

April 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Andrew Johnson, 33, of Fayette Count,y arrested on a warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

April 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Manley, 45, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Megan McNeal, 27, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of Jackson Ohio State Highway Patrol Post.

Joseph Williams 35, Greenfield, was arrested for contempt of court out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

James McGraw, 36, Chillicothe, was issued a citation for driving under auspension and leaving the acene of an accident.

April 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trystin Dutchess, 21, Richmondale, was arrested for failure to appear.

April 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Corey Smith 46, Frankfort, was arrested for OVI, driving under auspension, open container, and drug paraphernalia.

April 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lawana Chaney, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for noxious or offensive odors.