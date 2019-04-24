Gordmans coming in late June

Gordmans, an apparel and home decor retail store expected to open in June in the building that currently houses Peebles at 1100 N. High St., Hillsboro, announced Wednesday that it is now hiring.

Those interested are invited to apply first online at http://www.gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at the Hillsboro location. A news release said walk-ins are welcome. It also said that a job fair will be held at the Hillsboro location on Monday, May 20, but times were not available.

Blakeley Graham, Stage Stores spokesperson, said Wednesday that the Gordmans location in Hillsboro is expected to open in late June. Graham said the Peebles store in Hillsboro will close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening, and that the Hillsboro location will be closed for about 10 days during the transition.

The number of employees varies from store to store, but the average Gordmans store employees 20 people, Blakely said, adding that all current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans.

Gordmans offers bigger deals and smaller prices every day on merchandise for the entire family, including popular apparel brands and trend-right home decor, a news release said.

Stage Stores launched Gordmans as an off-price retailer in 2017 and has been converting some of its department stores, including Goody’s and Peebles, to Gordmans. In the past year, Stage Stores opened 48 Gordmans stores. In June, Stage Stores will open 36 more Gordmans stores, including at 25 Ohio locations. By the end of 2019, there will be more than 140 Gordmans stores across the country, according to the news release.

Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20-percent associate discount on merchandise. It offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules, the news release said.

Stage Stores, Inc. is a retailer of name-brand apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. Stage Stores operates in 42 states through 688 Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage stores, the news release said, and 105 Gordmans stores.

Gordmans is also hiring at former Peebles locations in Wilmington and Washington C.H.

