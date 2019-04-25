Boys, Day surprise Homemakers crowd

Vendors and the audience alike called the 31st edition of The Times-Gazette Homemaker’s Show one of the best, with a nearly sold-out crowd enjoying good food, great entertainment, door prizes and lots of fun at the Southern State Patriot Center in Hillsboro. One of the highlights was a surprise duet with Southern State President Dr. Kevin Boys, left, playing his mandolin accompanied by Herb Day on guitar. Times-Gazette Media Director Sharon Hughes said that plans are already underway for the 2020 edition, which she said will be “bigger and better.” For more complete coverage of the show, check back at www.timesgazette.com and see Saturday’s print edition of The Times-Gazette.

