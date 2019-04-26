Scenes from 31st Times-Gazette Homemaker’s Show

Local entertainer and longtime radio personality Herb Day accompanied Southern State College president Dr. Kevin Boys in a surprise duet.

Barbara Colthar of New Market enjoyed the bouquet of roses she won, courtesy of Merchant’s National Bank.

Doris Gilliam, left, and Vicki Coomer, right, scored big during the prize giveways at the Homemaker’s Show. Gilliam won both of the $100 money balloons from The Laurels, and Coomer took home the four-burner gas grille donated by Walmart.

Emily Anderson from Peebles represented Scentcy products, one of the vendors at the Homemaker’s Show, who said “It’s a great turnout, and it’s exciting to be here.”

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera was hard at work before the Homemaker’s Show, giving out “door prize” tickets and meeting the folks his office is in charge of protecting.

Tina Howser, store manager at Hillsboro Kroger, said they’re always looking for smiling faces and two of her best “smiley people” are Cheryl Evans and Bree Klickner, shown here helping with some of the free food samples for those in attendance. “Last year I was cooking on stage and that was a whole other experience for me,” she said, ” and I can’t believe it’s been 31 years that we’ve been doing this.” Pictured, from left, are Cheryl Evans, Tina Howser and Bree Klickner.

Setting out cupcakes and drinks from the Walmart bakery is production supervisor Chad Rhoads, left, and bakery & deli manager Missy Merritt, right. Merritt said she thought this year’s Homemaker’s Show was better and busier than in previous years and welcomed everyone to visit the newly remodeled Hillsboro Walmart.