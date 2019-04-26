Two injured; two on the run

A two-car crash Friday afternoon on SR 73 north, approximately one mile northwest of Hillsboro, sent two people to Highland District Hospital with what Trooper James Brooks of the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Before law enforcement and emergency personnel from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District arrived, two passengers in one of the cars fled the scene after hiding behind storage buildings that were on the property of Riggs’s Trailer Parts, Brooks said, with both individuals still at large and their identities unknown.

Brooks told The Times-Gazette the accident call was received at 2:10 p.m. of a two-car crash involving a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Courtney Sites, 19, Hillsboro, and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Lorraine Shull, 37, also of Hillsboro.

Sites was northbound on SR 73 when slowing to make a turn and was struck from the rear by Shull, Brooks said, and after the collision, two passengers in Shull’s vehicle bolted from the accident scene with witnesses indicating the pair was last seen running across a nearby field.

Brooks said that Shull was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.

There was minor damage to the rear of the Sites’ car, and substantial damage with airbag deployment to the front of the Shull vehicle.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

This 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Lorraine Shull, of Hillsboro, sustained serious damage following a rear-end collision Friday afternoon on SR 73 north of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_2-injured-2-at-large-in-2-car-crash.jpg This 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Lorraine Shull, of Hillsboro, sustained serious damage following a rear-end collision Friday afternoon on SR 73 north of Hillsboro. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Two taken to HDH with minor injuries