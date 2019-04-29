SR 41 will be closed two days

As part of a series of culvert replacements on SR 41 in Ross County, another project has been scheduled, and the route will be closed on back-to-back thisa week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, April 30 and May 1, crews from the Ross County Highway Maintenance Facility will close SR 41 at the 7.0-mile marker to replace a deteriorated culvert. The project site is located between Whetstone Road and Paugh Road, approximately three miles north of Bainbridge.

The closure will be in effect from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, with the route open to evening and overnight travel. During periods of closure, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. Route 50 and SR 28.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.