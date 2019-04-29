Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cynnamon Sova-Davy, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Zachary Griffith, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and speed.

Shawn Kelley, 42, of Hillsboro was cited for improper backing.

Alyssa Faulconer, 22, of Greenfield, was arrested for assault.

Douglas Peterson, 50, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

ACCIDENTS

A report was received of a crash in the 300 block of East Main Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Brenda Stevens, 55, of Hillsboro, was turning into an alley when she struck a pole causing non-functional damage to her vehicle.

A report was received of a crash on South Elm Street near West Main Street. After an officer’s investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by Shawn Kelley, 42, of Hillsboro, was stopped at a traffic light and a vehicle operated by Janelle Wolfe, 44, of Hillsboro, was stopped behind the Kelley vehicle. The Kelley vehicle backed into the Wolfe vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued.