More than $1,000 raised at SSCC Pink Tea

Members of Southern State Community College’s medical assisting student organization raised more than $1,000 for breast cancer research during Saturday’s Pink Tea that was held in the college lobby. Shown left to right are event coordinator Stephanie Roush, Abbi Balon, Student Relations Director Chelsea Michael, MASO Vice President Keely Bennington, Stormi Waters, MASO Treasurer Staci Merrit, MASO President Breanna Massie, Sierra Wright, MASO Secretary Kennedy McWhorter and Samantha Colliver. Roush said that the monies raised will go to the Stephanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.

