Kroger Klassic on the move

The Kroger Klassic Car Show, an annual event benefiting the Highland County Firefighters Association, is merging with the Rumble in the Hills boat races and is hoping to be bigger and better than ever as it moves to the Rocky Fork Lake area.

The 16th annual event will be held Sunday, July 21 at the East Shore Overlook, 6451 Lucas Lane, in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Registration will be from noon to 3 p.m. Awards will be presented around 5 p.m.

Registration will be $10. The show will include a food drive and any car show participant bringing two canned goods with them will get $1 off of the registration fee. If they bring four canned goods, they get $2 off the registration. The food will be donated to Samaritan Outreach Services in Hillsboro.

All proceeds from the show go toward the Highland County Firefighters Association Training Program and its annual Safety Day.

“With the move to Rocky Fork Lake, and with the help of Mike McGuire, we have been able to add activities to the show,” said Scott Miller of the firefighters association. “Confirmed so far is a monster truck, antique police cars, and replica show cars from the ‘Dukes of Hazard’ including the General Lee, Uncle Jesse’s truck and a Hazard County sheriff’s car. More activities and things are being worked on to add to the day.”

The firefighters association will have a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, and raffles for a girl’s and a boy’s back pack of school supplies.

“We are looking for vendors to set up at the show as well. There is no set up fee. All we ask is a small donation to the association,” Miller said.

Trophies will be guaranteed to the top 35, with six cup trophies awarded for best of show, club participation, farthest distance traveled, ladies choice and best antique. Miller said if the association can find more sponsorship, it will add more awards.

The Kroger Klassic started at the Kroger location in Hillsboro, outgrew that site and has been held at Hobart for the last several years. Miller said the association was looking for another new location when it was contacted by McGuire, a co-organizer with his father Joey of the Rumble in the Hills hydroplane boat races at Rocky Fork Lake.

Rumble in the Hills will be held July 19-21, with racing July 20-21, plus fireworks and several other attractions.

If anyone is interested in sponsorship or setting up as a vendor, contact the firefighters association at 937-981-3394 ext. 831, hcffa2008@yahoo.com or through its Facebook page.

Vehicles are shown at a former Kroger Klassic Car Show. This year the show is being combined with the Rumble in the Hills hydroplane boat races and will be held Sunday, July 21 at the East Shore Overlook at 6451 Lucas Lane in the Rocky Fork Lake area. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_fkroger-klassic.jpg Vehicles are shown at a former Kroger Klassic Car Show. This year the show is being combined with the Rumble in the Hills hydroplane boat races and will be held Sunday, July 21 at the East Shore Overlook at 6451 Lucas Lane in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Times-Gazette file photo

Event will be part of Rumble in the Hills