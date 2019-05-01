Hastings proclaims May Hillsboro Garden Club Month

Recognizing the importance of gardening and the numerous contributions of The Hillsboro Garden Club to the community, Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings proclaimed the month of May as Hillsboro Garden Club Month. Attending Wednesday’s proclamation ceremony, left to right, were garden club members Arlene Huiet, Darlene Eicher, Teresa Cudkowicz, president Nancy Baldwin, secretary Jennifer West, Dena Benner (seated), vice president Michelle Rayburn, mayor Drew Hastings, Ed Davis, Liz Stritenberger, Judith Stivender and Nancy Sonner.

