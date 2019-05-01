Chris Fauber named Highland County engineer

Highland County commissioners on Wednesday approved Chris Fauber as the new county engineer, replacing longtime engineer Dean Otworth, who resigned last month to take a job at the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Commissioner Jeff Duncan said Fauber, who was the deputy engineer until Wednesday’s vote, will fill the seat until the Highland County Republican Central Committee officially appoints someone.

“I think you’ll do a good job for us,” Duncan said, adding that Fauber has more than 19 years of experience in the engineering field and will make for a “good smooth transition.”

As previously reported, Otworth resigned effective May 1 to take the position of deputy director of operations in the ODOT central office in Columbus.

Also Wednesday, commissioners heard from Area Agency on Aging District 7 and declared May Older Americans Month in Highland County.

Nina Keller, director of AAA7, said the senior population is one of the fastest-growing groups of people in the U.S., and in coming years, one in three people in Highland County will be over the age of 60.

Keller described various efforts to secure state and federal funding for senior services in the district.

Jenny Lewis, another AAA7 representative, said the district is working with the Highland County Senior Citizens Center to plan a diabetes class this summer, and is coordinating an art show and appreciation brunch in coming months.

The district served 565 people in 2018, she said.

Duncan read a proclamation declaring May Older Americans Month. Lewis said the theme for the month is “Connect, Create, Contribute.”

Commissioners also issued a proclamation commending the local Freemason lodge for its 200th anniversary. The Highland Lodge 38 will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its charter in 1819 on May 4.

The proclamation said the Freemasons donate frequently to charity and serve their communities in many ways.

Commissioners also approved a new sign for the Leesburg Industrial Park. Commissioner Gary Abernathy said the current sign is rusted out and in poor condition. A new sign was quoted at $1,120. Abernathy said the county, which owns the park, is trying to market its industrial parks better.

Commissioner Terry Britton was absent.

Duncan urged voters to approve a levy for the Highland County Health Department in the upcoming special election May 7. Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said those with questions about the health levy can contact the health department at 937-393-1941.

The commissioners also approved routine financial resolutions and contracts.

Shown is new Highland County Engineer Chris Fauber.

