Scholar-athlete, T-G Hall of Fame nominees sought

The Times-Gazette is seeking nominations for its 10th annual Highland County Scholar-Athlete Award and its 2019 Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame class.

Nominations for the Scholar-Athlete Award can be made — and are encouraged — by any varsity head coach in Highland County, including cheerleading coaches. Head coaches can nominate one student-athlete for each sport they coached. All nominees and the coach who nominated them will be guests of The Times-Gazette at a dinner/banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro.

Coaches can pick up nomination forms next week from their respective athletic directors. They can also be picked up at The Times-Gazette offices, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro, or can be emailed to coaches by contacting Jeff Gilliland at The Times-Gazette at 937-402-2522.

All the nominees will be recognized at the banquet, where an overall winner will be announced. That person will receive a $200 scholarship and a plaque from The Times-Gazette.

The nominees must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 and have lettered in at least one varsity sport during their senior year. They will be judged on their academic and athletic achievements, as well as their community service. Coaches are reminded that the nominees are judged primarily on their nomination form, so as much information as possible should be included about the nominee from all three areas.

Nomination forms must be returned to The Times-Gazette no later than Friday, May 24. They can be dropped off or mailed to The Times-Gazette, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or emailed to jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Also honored at the banquet will be The Times-Gazette 2019 Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

Nominations are being accepted for hall of fame inductees and can be submitted to the above addresses. They are due by Monday, May 13. Once again, nominations should contain as much information as possible about the nominee’s athletic career at the high school and collegiate levels, as well as their contributions to athletics following their school days.

The banquet is open to the public. The nominating coaches, scholar-athletes and hall of fame inductees will be guests of The Times-Gazette. Tickets for all others are $16 and can be reserved by calling Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Following are lists of the past Highland County Scholar-Athlete Award winners and Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees:

Scholar-Athlete Award

2010 — Andrew Goolsby (Hillsboro) and Cali Hatten (Lynchburg-Clay)

2011 — Aric Carroll (Hillsboro)

2012 — Karen Hilt (Lynchburg-Clay) and Luis Rivas (McClain)

2013 — Morgan Dettwiller (McClain)

2014 — Tara Karnes (McClain)

2015 — Trey Moberly (Hillsboro) and Kiley Sosby (Whiteoak)

2016 — Devin Pierson (Lynchburg-Clay)

2017 — Hannah Binkley (Lynchburg-Clay)

2018 — Britton Haines (Hillsboro)

Hall of Fame

2010 – Joe Crawford, William “Buck” Ewing, James “Jimmy” Hull, Raymond “Dutch” Purdin, Bill Uhl Sr., Kip Young

2011 – Paul Cluxton, Linda Hatten-Fittro, Joe Hiestand, Don Grate, Dante Jackson

2012 – Ernie Blankenship, Jim Cook, Dennis Overstake, Rick Van Matre

2013 – Jon Cole, Kevin Greer, Whitney Lewis, Otis Wagner

2014 – Angie (Roush) Bogart, Audra Cook-Branham, Terry McConnaughey, Mark Pierson

2015 – Danny Long, Sarah (Hull) Marietta, Glenn Moberly, T.J. Turner

2016 – Bob Bergstrom, Jesse Mount, Galen Neal, Craig Unger

2017 – Ed Ayres, Tom Purtell, Andy Richmond, 1928 Marshall state champion basketball team

2018 — Gerald “Red” Armstrong, Kay Cummings, Willard Parr Jr., Mike Willson

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

10th annual dinner banquet set for June 13