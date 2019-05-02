Throwback Thursday: Cigar smoking

This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, depicts two men smoking cigars, one reading a book or newspaper and the other wearing a fluffy hat. Do you know who they are? Where the photo might have been taken? When it might have been taken? We’re interested. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette.

This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, depicts two men smoking cigars, one reading a book or newspaper and the other wearing a fluffy hat. Do you know who they are? Where the photo might have been taken? When it might have been taken? We’re interested. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_F-tbt-guys.jpg This photo, one of dozens of undated, unidentified pictures kept by the Highland County Historical Society, depicts two men smoking cigars, one reading a book or newspaper and the other wearing a fluffy hat. Do you know who they are? Where the photo might have been taken? When it might have been taken? We’re interested. Call us at 937-393-3456, email us at HTGinfo@timesgazette.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheTimesGazette. Highland County Historical Society photo