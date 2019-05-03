Highland County Friends of 4-H honored

On Monday April 29, the Highland County 4-H program presented three individuals with Friends of 4-H Awards.

They are David Post, Mary Post and Bertha Hamilton.

David Post has been involved in the 4-H program for many years. He has been involved in a variety of roles over the past many years, from being a Shooting Sports advisor to assisting wherever needed. Most people will know him from being one of the Junior Fair Building superintendents. This will be David Post’s last year as the Junior Fair Building superintendent after 20 years of service.

Mary Post has been involved in the 4-H program for many years. She has been actively involved with the 4-H Committee and as a Shooting Sports instructor. Mary Post is still a very active advisor with the Junior Leadership Club. This will also be her last year as superintendent of the Junior Fair Building after serving in this capacity for 20 years.

Bertha Hamilton has been involved in many aspects of the 4-H program. From being a 4-H advisor, and a member of the Sale Committee and 4-H Committee. People might be amazed that she has only became involved in 4-H as an adult. She is very active in many aspects of the 4-H program. As treasurer, she keeps the 4-H program very informed and up-to-date with all the financials for the committee, but also the food booth, down to the penny.

Thank you doesn’t seem to say enough for all you have done and continue to due for the youth of Highland County.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, OSU Extension, area leader OSU Extension educator.

Pictured, from left, are Danielle Combs 4-H educator; Bertha Hamilton; Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator; and Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Friend-of-4-H-Bertha-Hamilton-1.jpg Pictured, from left, are Danielle Combs 4-H educator; Bertha Hamilton; Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator; and Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president. Submitted photo Pictured, from left, are Danielle Combs 4-H educator; David Post; Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator; and Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Friend-of-4-H-David-Post-1.jpg Pictured, from left, are Danielle Combs 4-H educator; David Post; Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator; and Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president. Submitted photo Pictured, from left, are Danielle Combs 4-H educator; Mary Post; Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator; and Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Friend-of-4-H-Mary-Post-1.jpg Pictured, from left, are Danielle Combs 4-H educator; Mary Post; Kathy Bruynis, Extension educator; and Todd Purtee, 4-H Committee president. Submitted photo