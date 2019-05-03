In the Kitchen with Sharon

Hello. I hope everyone enjoyed the 31st Times-Gazette Homemaker’s Show. For those of you that did not make it to the show, you missed a great show and entertainment.

Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys and longtime local entertainer and radio personality Herb Day put on a nice show. Not only did Dr. Boys fix his delicious bread pudding, but he played the mandolin and sang. He was awesome. Everyone enjoyed it.

Thank you so much Dr. Boys. Not only are you a great Southern State president, but you are a friend of the community, great cook, and you play a mean mandolin. too! We will see you next year.

Keep these recipes coming everyone.

Dr. Boys’ Bread Pudding

with Whiskey Sauce

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

½ lb. French bread

1 C milk

1C half and half

2 eggs

1 C sugar

½ T vanilla

¾ t cinnamon

Raspberries.

Tear half of a pound loaf of day-old French bread into small to medium pieces and place into a large bowl. Add the milk and half and half and let the bread soak for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the remaining ingredients in a separate bowl. Stir it into the bread mixture.

Melt 2 T butter in 8 x 8 bakeware. Pour bread mixture into pan. On the top of the bread mixture, place about a half cup of raspberries in an attractive arrangement. Press down a bit with a spoon.

Variations:

· Sliced peaches and 1/3 C chopped pecans

· Raisins and 1/3 C chopped pecans

Bake for 55-60 minutes or until pudding is firm, inserting a knife until it comes out clean. This recipe is easy to double! Serve warm with sauce below.

Whisky Sauce

(you could use rum or rum flavoring)

¼ C butter

½ C sugar

¼ C half and half

Mix in a pan on the stovetop. Cook until boiling. Reduce to simmer for 5 minutes.

Let cool, then stir in 1T bourbon. (Leftover sauce can be refrigerated. Simply spoon it on top of refrigerated bread pudding and microwave for about 50 seconds).