Two-vehicle crash injures both drivers

Both drivers sustained minor injuries Friday and were transported to Highland District Hospital following a two-vehicle crash that closed the Chillicothe Avenue (U.S. Route 50) at its split with SR 124 in front of Holly Hills Apartments on Friday afternoon in Hillsboro.

Emergency responders from both the Hillsboro Police Departmentand Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District were on the scene within minutes of the initial call, which was dispatched at 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told The Times-Gazette that the driver of a white Chevrolet Trax was eastbound on Chillicothe Avenue and collided with a westbound Ford E-350 Super Duty van that was en route to Highco to pick up passengers.

One witness said that a driver who followed the Trax told her that it weaved all the way from Chillicothe to Hillsboro as if the driver was distracted, and that at the time of the crash it had drifted left of center while traveling westbound on Chillicothe Avenue, impacting the side of the Ford passenger van.

Traffic in both directions was blocked for almost a half-hour by emergency personnel and law enforcement, with westbound cars allowed to exit onto SR 124 at around 3 p.m. and eastbound traffic restored at about 3:30 p.m. to both routes.

The identities of the drivers involved had not been released and the investigation into the crash is being conducted by the police department.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Highland District Hospital following a crash between a Chevrolet Trax and a Ford E-350 Super Duty passenger van Friday afternoon in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Crash-A-2.jpg Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Highland District Hospital following a crash between a Chevrolet Trax and a Ford E-350 Super Duty passenger van Friday afternoon in Hillsboro. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Traffic closed at 50/124 split for an hour