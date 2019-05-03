Measles, paper shortages and water rate increase

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1888, The Hillsborough Gazette reported on a Mr. Detwiler who seven years prior invented the Rapid Record Hand System of Penmanship, from a time when cursive writing and penmanship was a part of the public school curriculum.

In Leesburg news, Joseph Wilson died with measles at home near Olive Chapel the previous Saturday evening, and was buried Monday morning.

Uncle Nathaniel Sanders died Sunday night at his residence east of Leesburg, and he was described as “quite old” and resided in the community for many years. He was laid to rest near the Friends Church at Samantha.

A big spring and summer clothing sale was underway at I.A. Feibel’s in Hillsboro, featuring a large stock of men’s, boy’s and children’s suits, new spring style hats for women and plow and working man’s shoes.

R.S. Evans and company at 11 E. Main St. in Hillsboro had the new 1888 Studebaker wagons in stock and ready for immediate delivery to your home, farm or business.

The Citizens National Bank announced its books balanced at the close of business April 30, 1888 with resources matching liabilities to the tune of $592,197.75, sworn and subscribed to be true and accurate by cashier O.S. Price on May 3, 1888.

And “since spring has now sprung,” John Matthews shop opposite the public scales in Hillsboro advised that homeowners will “probably want to do a little whitewashing at your house,” and that his shop had a full line of whitewash brushes.

This week in 1920, The Hillsboro Dispatch reported that the county agent mailed Highland County’s first contribution to the fund to fight for the passage of the “Truth in Fabric” bill, and that all sheep men were asked to contribute 1 cent per sheep to this fund.

In news from Hoagland’s Crossing (present day Hoagland), it was reported several cases of measles were plaguing the community.

Highland County’s only cash department store, Caldwell’s in Hillsboro, was having its birthday sale, and according to an ad, “oh boy, the prices are right” on overalls for $1.98 a pair, boys brownies with bib style stripes were 89 cents and ginghams for the ladies were 39 to 50 cents a yard.

For that seamstress at home, the Singer Sewing Machine Store in Hillsboro had a five-day sale on sewing machines starting at $25 for a new excelsior drop head, with easy payment terms of $5 a month.

Charles Harrison, known in performing circles as “The American John McCormick,” was set for an appearance at Bell’s Opera House Friday, May 7, with reserved seats on sale for 50 and 75 cents, and $1 plus War Tax.

Centralization was approved by voters in Samantha Township 94-67, with the writer stating that more interest was shown in that issue than the presidential nomination where Harding’s delegates were leading Wood’s by 10 votes.

The newspaper issued an apology to its readers since due to two problems facing the paper: a malfunction in their printing press allowed them to only print a four-page paper. The Dispatch reported that new parts had been ordered and the usual eight-page paper would be printed the next Friday.

This week in 1952, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported the dogwood and redbud were in full bloom and it was hoped the flower would hold off full bloom until Decoration Day (now Memorial Day).

Lloyd Spiceland announced he was leaving his position as superintendent of the Buford school, a job he had held for the past four years.

Donations in the annual fight against polio, known as the “March of Dimes,” totaled $4,162 in Highland County, according to fund chairman Mrs. Willard Puckett.

The Famous Store in Hillsboro had all kinds of gifts for Mother’s Day, including jewelry for mother for 25 to 49 cents, plus tax, ladies billboards for 59 cents, and what they called “the sweetest gift of all,” a one-pound box of Brach’s chocolates for 79 cents.

At Albers, Alberly bread was 15 cents a loaf, Van Camp’s pork and beans was 17 ½ cents a can, sliced bacon was 45 cents a pound, and the secret ingredient at last week’s Times-Gazette Homemaker’s Show — lard — was only 15 cents for a one-pound can.

Clyde Kress Jr. of Sardinia marked 51 years on the job as a rural mail carrier for Sardinia Rural Route 2, having started in 1901.

This week in 1989, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette’s Gary Abernathy wrote that “it was fitting that Hillsboro City Council opened their Monday meeting with prayer, given the fact its main order of business was to pass a 48-percent water rate increase.”

First Security Bank, formerly Hillsboro Bank & Savings, conducted ribbon cutting ceremonies for its new office location on North High Street, with state representative Harry Malott on hand with the scissors.

Great Scot was celebrating its 25th anniversary with storewide specials, like a big 40-ounce jar of the peanut butter choosy mothers choose, Jif, for $4.88, Handi-Wrap was 99 cents a roll and Fame sliced strawberries, first of the season, 88 cents a pound.

Jerry Haag Motors had the new 1990 Chevrolet Lumina and the 1990 Geo Prism in stock, with financing for as low as 2.9 percent.

Not to be outdone, Hillsboro Ford was offering the new ’90 Escort with either 2.9 percent financing or $500 cash back, for $8,998 after discounts.

Smoke Signals, which appeared weekly in The Press-Gazette, honored Joel Alexander as the outstanding high school scholar for 1989.

Hillsboro High School alumni Tracy Sprinkle pitched two complete games for the Lady Quakers of Wilmington College, pitching a 15-inning opener of a double-header defeating Defiance by a score of 3-2.

Showing at The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro and The Rand Theatre in Greenfield was “The Dream Team,” while at The Ranch Drive-In Theatre outside of Greenfield “Fletch Lives” would be on the big screen at night.

At Radio Shack in Hillsboro, a new “cellular telephone” with portable adapter and batteries was on sale for $799, with easy payment plans as low as $40 a month.

A look back at news items through the years