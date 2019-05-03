Contestants from ‘Voice’ at Paxton

Two former contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” — Adam Cunningham and Rachel Messer — will perform during a country concert Saturday, May 4 at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

Cunningham is bringing his distinct, soulful country voice back to the Paxton. This time he will take the stage with last season’s Team Blake pick, Messer.

Cunningham fell in love with the history and quaint feel of the historic Paxton Theatre during his spring visit in 2018. So much, in fact, he stayed and came back to play as part of the Paint Valley Jamboree the next afternoon. Paxton management hoped memories from last year’s experience would stand out from those of his numerous other events throughout the year and he would make a return visit to Bainbridge for 2019, the theatre management said in a news release.

“We’re lucky to have such a rich musical history behind us here at the Paxton. Telling an entertainer that they’re standing on the stage where Waylon Jennings, Dottie West, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn once sang is a real seller with most country music artists,” said Deb Koehl, Paxton Theatre Foundation trustee.

Messer is from West Virginia. She is also a talented yodeler, performs for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry, where she often sings and plays the mandolin in front of soldout shows. She started singing in church at 3 years old, and after winning her first big talent competition at 16, she knew she was on the right path. Messer stepped onto a plane for the first time to audition for “The Voice” and soon found herself with a coveted spot on Team Blake, the news release said.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to Southern Ohio and performing with Rachel,” Cunningham said. “It’s an honor to stand in the footsteps of so many country greats on the stage at the Paxton Theatre. We are gonna have a big time.”

Tickets can be purchased at PaxtonTheatre.org or by calling 740-634-3333. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

Information for this story was provided by the Paxton Theatre.

Cunningham https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Adam_Sings_Lonestar.jpg Cunningham Messer https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Rachel-Messer-1-.jpg Messer

Cunningham, Messer playing Saturday in Bainbridge