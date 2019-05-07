One issue tied, 2 defeated

Two issues were defeated and another was tied after unofficial Highland County results were released in Tuesday’s special election.

An income tax levy for the residents of Greenfield was tied with 76 votes in favor of it, 76 votes against it, and two provisional ballots still to be counted.

The provisional ballots will be counted on May 21, according to the Highland County Board of Elections.

The Greenfield levy was for the continuance of an existing 0.125-percent levy for the maintenance, operation, and repair of City Hall, and to stimulate economic development within the village.

The other two issues were defeated soundly.

An 0.5-mill replace property tax levy for the Highland County Health Department was defeated 856 to 635, according to the unofficial count.

A 3-mill permanent improvement levy for the Bright Local School School District was defeated by an unofficial tally of 200 to 99.

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner told The Times-Gazette last week that he was not sure what would happen if the levy was defeated. The health department will have one more chance to pass a levy during the November General Election before a levy passed in 1989 goes off the books.

Warner said increasing vaccine costs, and rising health insurance prices and contract service expenses have caused the health department to operate at a loss since pretty much 2013.

The Bright Local levy would have cost the owner of property $105 annually for each $100,000 in appraised valuation. But, an 0.5-mill Bright Local property tax levy currently on the books will come off after 2020, reducing taxes for property owners in the school district $17.50 annually per $100,000 in appraised valuation.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

