EC digitizing 2005-2014 records

LEES CREEK — East Clinton Local Schools will be digitizing educational confidential records of students who graduated in the years 2005 to 2014. As part of the process, these records will be scanned and destroyed this summer, as per East Clinton board policy and the East Clinton records retention schedule.

Confidential records include transcripts, immunization records, attendance records, grade cards, copies of birth certificates and Social Security cards. If you would like to have the hard copy of your cumulative records, please notify the high school prior to June 5.

Anyone wishing to obtain his or her confidential records must call the East Clinton High School at 937-584-2474, before June 5.

The records will be available for pickup sometime in September 2019. Only the student with valid State ID will be able to pick up their own records.

You will be notified when they are available and you will have 10 days to pick them up once notified or they will be destroyed, a news release said.