Republicans name Chris Fauber Highland County engineer

The Highland County Republican Central Committee this week officially appointed Chris Fauber county engineer, the party leader said Thursday.

Highland County Republican Party Executive Chairwoman Paulette Donley said the central committee cast its vote Tuesday, May 7 in favor of Fauber replacing former County Engineer Dean Otworth, who resigned last month to become deputy director of operations in the Ohio Department of Transportation central office in Columbus.

Otworth’s resignation was effective May 1, so to ensure continuity, county commissioners last week named Fauber county engineer in the interim.

Donley said Fauber, who has been deputy county engineer for the past 17 years, holds an engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati and is a professional engineer and surveyor.

Fauber had worked for the engineer’s office for two years as a road crew member prior to becoming deputy engineer, according to Donley.

“With all those years of service under Dean, he was the logical choice,” Donley said.

Fauber said he looks forward to continuing the job.

“I want to thank the central committee for their decision,” Fauber said. “I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Fauber also thanked Otworth for “17-plus years of mentoring and laying a great foundation for me to take over,” and wished him the best at ODOT.

Fauber said while Otworth was instrumental in bridge and culvert repair and replacement in Highland County, the new engineer plans to tackle area paving.

Fauber said the county will also continue with construction projects already in the works.

He will be sworn in Saturday.

Was deputy engineer for 17 years; will focus on paving