Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Deparment has released the following information:

May 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jim Olderham, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for a traffic control device/red light.

Taylor Boeckman, 18, of New Vienna, was cited for speed.

James Rooney, 68, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Jacqueline McLaughlin, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Charles Powell, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

May 6-8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brandon Gibson, 38, of New Vienna, was arrested for assault and on a bench warrant.

Steven Pope, 41, of Leesburg, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Tyler Hughes, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

Illegal narcotics were located in the 100 block of East North Street while officers investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint. After further investigation, James Lunsford, 30, of New Vienna, was arrested and transported to the Highland County Jail. Lunsford was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

ACCIDENT

Jeffery Dickey, 57, of Hillsboro, was traveling north in a vehicle on North High Street and was behind a vehicle driven by Gordon Yuelling, 76, of Hillsboro. Yuelling had stopped in traffic to attempt a left turn into Classics Diner parking lot. Yuelling was waiting for traffic to clear when his vehicle was struck in the rear by Dickey’s vehicle. Dickey stated that the brake pedal went to the floor and he could not stop. No injuries were reported. The vehicles received moderate damage. Dickey was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

May 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Conner Harris, 25, of Herrodsburg, Ky., was cited for speed.

William Dutcher, 60, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to display.

Linda Reed, 71, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving left of center.

Kyle McElroy, 40, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Harold Bowman, 66, of Sardinia, was cited for improper backing.

Jerry Boyett, 65, of Bainbridge, Ga., was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Donald Robbins Jr., 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for telecommunications harassment.

Elizabeth Kibler, 36, of Dublin, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.