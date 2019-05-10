SR 73 widening project in Adams Co.

In an effort to improve access and infrastructure, a widening project on SR 73 in Adams County is set to begin, with construction getting underway next week.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will widen a 2.7-mile section of westbound SR 73 between SR 32 and Jaybird Road. ODOT and JobsOhio have been working with GE Aviation to improve access to its facility near Peebles, and this is the third project undertaken by the department in recent years to do so.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 13, and during the first phase of work SR 73 will be closed to all eastbound (south) traffic between SR 32 and Portsmouth Road, and Portsmouth Road will be closed to westbound traffic. SR 73 will remain open to one lane of traffic in the westbound direction, and all eastbound traffic, including heavy trucks, will be detoured by way of SR 32 and Portsmouth Road.

The Shelly Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.67 million to complete the project, and while SR 73 is scheduled to be closed for up to 90 days during the first phase of construction, all work is scheduled to be completed by late fall.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.