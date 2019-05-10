Richard W. Zink Scholarship winners announced

At the close of the Senior Showcase held Friday at Hillsboro High School, four students were the recipients of the Richard W. Zink Memorial Scholarship, awarded in memory of Hillsboro’s former mayor. Receiving the scholarship were Richard Adkins, Kirsten Harp, Nathan Spencer and Tahler Riley. Pictured, from left, are Seth Phillips, Jordan Anne Phillips, Holten Phillips, Jo Zink, Adkins, Harp, Spencer, Alex Butler, Andrea Holt, Johanna Holt, Bodhi Zink, Andrew Zink and John Holt. Not pictured are Steve and Kathy Zink, Rob Holt, Brad and Chelsie Zink, Matt and Meg Zink and Tahler Riley.

At the close of the Senior Showcase held Friday at Hillsboro High School, four students were the recipients of the Richard W. Zink Memorial Scholarship, awarded in memory of Hillsboro’s former mayor. Receiving the scholarship were Richard Adkins, Kirsten Harp, Nathan Spencer and Tahler Riley. Pictured, from left, are Seth Phillips, Jordan Anne Phillips, Holten Phillips, Jo Zink, Adkins, Harp, Spencer, Alex Butler, Andrea Holt, Johanna Holt, Bodhi Zink, Andrew Zink and John Holt. Not pictured are Steve and Kathy Zink, Rob Holt, Brad and Chelsie Zink, Matt and Meg Zink and Tahler Riley.