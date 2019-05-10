In the Kitchen with Sharon

Hello. This week am going to share a recipe I found. I am not for sure where I found this as I am always looking for recipes that are fairly easy to make as well as not having a lot of ingredeients as those receipes are so expensive to make.

This pineapple juice cake is easy to make as long as your bunt pan doesn’t stick like mine did. But not to worry. I put pineapple slices on the top to cover up the imperfections. I have learned a lot of tricks of the trade in my kitchen. No one knew the difference but me, and it still tasted wonderful!

Enjoy this great recipe. It’s a keeper. It reminds me of pineapple upside down cake and its so refreshing. Ii put a dollop of whipped cream on mine and you can add a cherry to top it off.

Keep on sending your recipes. Our subscribers are loving them. If you have something to share, please call or email me at shughes@timesgazette.com.

Ingredients

1 (15.25 ounce) box yellow or butter cake mix

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup pineapple juice

4 large eggs

For the glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

3/4 cup pineapple juice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Instructions

1. Preheat the over to 325 degrees and grease and flour a 10- to 12-cup Bundt pan.

2. Use an electric mixer to combine the cake mix, vegetable oil, pineapple juice, and eggs in a large bowl. Beat about two minutes. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

3. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the cake is just starting to pull away from the sides. Allow the cake to start to cool in the pan while you make the glaze.

4. In a small sauce pan, combine the powdered sugar, pineapple juice, and butter. Cook over medium-low heat until the butter is melted, stirring frequently.

5. Use a skewer or toothpick to poke holes in the cake. pur the warm glaze over the cake while it is still in the cake pan. It’s going to seem like a lot of glaze, but just keep pouring. Allow to cool for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cake is cool and most of the glaze has been absorbed.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.