Insane relatives and trouble in Pricetown

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1888, not all was well in Pricetown, according to dispatches to the Hillsboro Gazette: “The prospect for a large wheat crop in this section is not very flattering … Mrs. John Miller is very sick and is not expected to live … On account of sickness Rev. J.F. Rowe failed to fill his appointment at the Christian Church Sunday … A great many sheep have been killed by dogs of late near here.”

In advertisements: “That tired feeling afflicts nearly every one in the spring. The system… is weakened by the warm days of the changing season, and readily yields to attacks of disease. Hood’s Sarsaparilla is just the medicine needed” … “Syrup of figs is nature’s own true laxative. It is the most easily taken, and the most effective remedy known to cleanse the system when bilious or costive to dispel headaches, colds and fevers.”

A young man near Russell Station became “violently insane” and attempted to murder his uncle with an axe. “The old gentleman ran from him and jumped over a fence, and as the crazy man approached, dealt him a blow with a club, which stunned him, and he was secured.” He was sent to the Athens asylum.

In local briefs: “When you once drink buttermilk and eat cottage cheese from the Dairy Kitchen, you will be a prohibitionist forever.”

Euverard and Kay’s advertised tea for 25 cents per pound.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported Highland County’s fruit crop was not seriously damaged by a series of frosts earlier in the week.

Students of the Washington and Webster schools in Hillsboro were set to present a music festival under the direction of Miss Mary Eleanor Ogden.

The body of a 76-year-old Storms Station man was found in Paint Creek near Copperas Mountain three miles east of Bainbridge.

A Fairview man broke his collarbone when he jumped from the running board of a moving car.

A local 29-year-old truck driver disappeared after delivering two loads of scrap iron in Portsmouth and cashing a $138 check.

Two fires leveled a barn and damaged a house in Samantha and Rainsboro.

The Colony Theatre advertised showings of “Back Door to Heaven” and “The Frontiersmen.”

Lunch was 35 cents at Davis Restaurant at 128 N. High St. in Hillsboro.

This week in 1981, the Press-Gazette reported a 17-year-old Hillsboro youth admitted to breaking into an elderly Muntz Street woman’s home and attempting to rob her.

Cops were investigating a possible murder-suicide in Columbus involving a Leesburg couple’s daughter.

Gordon’s Auto Supply advertised Mother’s Day Specials: C.S. Bell-made bells for $19.99. Other Mother’s Day gifts included blouses and jeans for $4 off at Lorretta’s Ladies Apparel at 111 W. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Wrangler jeans were 20 to 25 percent off at Litt Bros.

An Associated Press report said smokers who switched to low-tar and nicotine brand cigarettes were likely to inhale less carbon monoxide.

Ron Cox of Hillsboro was shown in a photo with four massive mushrooms he found in a ditch on SR 73 four miles south of town. The tallest was approximately seven inches.

Ground beef was $1.19 per pound at Steen’s IGA on Dunlap Road.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported state Rep. David Daniels beat Rep. Clyde Evans by 822 votes in the race for the 17th District Ohio Senate Republican nomination.

Greenfield City Council gave the thumbs up for a green energy plan calling for eight to 11 wind turbines and solar panels.

Three people were arrested in a Brown County murder case.

A Greenfield man wanted for drug trafficking was arrested in Washington C.H.

In advertisements, Stephano’s Pizza on Harry Sauner Road offered free meals for kids 10 and under.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians beat the Fayetteville Rockets 10-4 in baseball action. The Whiteoak Wildcats beat the Blanchester Wildcats 10-0 in five innings.

The Walker Brothers Circus was coming to town Saturday as part of a North America tour.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals denied a final appeal attempt in the case of a New Market Township man found guilty of a 2007 murder.

A look back at news items through the years