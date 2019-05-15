Smith completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyatt D. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Smith is the son of Ty and Patricia Smith of Lynchburg.

He is a 2018 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School. He earned an associate’s degree in 2018 from Southern State Community College.

Submitted by Joint Hometown News Service, Defense Media Activity.

Smith https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Smith-mug.jpg Smith