Wendy Culbreath resigns from Hillsboro City Council

Wendy Culbreath, the Hillsboro city councilwoman representing the city’s third ward, has resigned from her seat effective June 1 due to a residence change.

Culbreath sent an email to council and other officials Wednesday tendering her resignation from council due to a change in residence.

“This is notice of my formal resignation from city council due to a change in residence, effective June 1, 2019,” the email, forwarded to The Times-Gazette, said. “It has been an honor to serve. I have enjoyed getting to know you all and wish success in all your endeavors.”

Culbreath told The Times-Gazette that she is moving outside city limits in Highland County. The councilwoman said she has enjoyed her time as a legislator and wished the best for her fellow council members following her departure.

“I liked the people I worked with and am just in a different phase of my life now,” Culbreath said. “I wish them well … I’m rooting for Hillsboro, I’m rooting for them to meet their potential.”

Culbreath said Hillsboro is a “nice, family-friendly city with a lot of good people,” adding that she will remain involved in the community.

Culbreath was elected in November 2017.

Highland County Republican Party Executive Chairwoman Paulette Donley said the Republican Central Committee will select Culbreath’s replacement as soon as possible.

Donley said those interested in the seat should contact her at 937-393-2770 and submit a written resume to the Highland County Republican Party at P.O. Box 616, Hillsboro, Ohio 45177. Applicants must live in the third ward.

“We thank Wendy for her service to the city and especially to the citizens in Ward 3,” Donley said. “We wish her well.”

