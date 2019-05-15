A feed store and a little more

The sign on U.S. Route 62 at the top of the hill north of Hillsboro at Evans Road calls the business “much more than a drive-thru feed store,” which aptly portrays Faith Thompson’s vision for her new business.

“The two businesses, actually three since we have a clothing boutique, antiques shop and the drive-through farm store, are all separate but are all mine,” Thompson said. “So we really have something for everybody in here.”

She said that she and her husband, Darren, were empty nesters from Leesburg with a prior business in Highland, an online boutique and booths at The Shops of the Old Mill in Wilmington, and that they were looking for something closer to home when the vacant drive-through feed store at 8509 U.S. 62 became available.

“We thought why not leave it the same, but we wanted to do something a little bit different that nobody else has done,” Thompson said. “I like the old wild west store front theme we have in the drive-thru, and the old style saloon doors take you into the antiques shop, and from there we added the boutique store on the front.”

She said Faith’s Fancy Feeds will offer a variety of feeds such as show feeds for farm animals, and a large variety of pet foods for dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens — even pot-bellied pigs.

The drive-through also stocks shelled and cracked corn, pine and cedar shavings for bedding, hay and straw, salt blocks, and as she put it, “most anything that the gentleman farmer or large-scale farmer would need for their operation, regardless of size.”

Carrie Carey is manager of both the boutique and the feed store, having been with the Thompson’s for six months, and is in charge of inventory, merchandise pricing and in general keeping things running smoothly.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything here,” she said. “Clothing, jewelry and shoes over here, and antiques and farm decor in the other part of the store.”

The grand opening will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food, free giveaway items and gift basket drawings, Carey said.

Thompson said those wanting more information about the store can visit her on Facebook at “Faith’s Boutique,” can follow her on Instagram at “faithsboutique1,” or can shop online at www.faiths-boutique.com.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

An old-fashioned wild west theme greets those using the drive-through at Faith’s Fancy Feeds on U.S. Route 62 just north of Hillsboro. The grand opening is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Faiths-drive-thru-B.jpg An old-fashioned wild west theme greets those using the drive-through at Faith’s Fancy Feeds on U.S. Route 62 just north of Hillsboro. The grand opening is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette Faith Thompson welcomes patrons at the wild west saloon doors of Faith’s Fancy Feeds, which leads into Faith’s Boutique. Saturday is the grand opening of the unique store. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Faith-Thompson.jpg Faith Thompson welcomes patrons at the wild west saloon doors of Faith’s Fancy Feeds, which leads into Faith’s Boutique. Saturday is the grand opening of the unique store. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Drive-through combines farm supplies, chic boutique