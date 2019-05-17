SSCC celebrates nursing program graduates

Forty-nine graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing program were recognized during a May 9 pinning ceremony at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Lisa Brown opened the evening ceremony with the welcome and introductions, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs.

“We’re proud, and grateful, for the career field you have chosen,” said Boys, who welcomed the guests and congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the nursing program.

Krebs introduced the college’s nursing faculty and staff. “Join us in the excitement and joy as we celebrate the passage of these graduates into the nursing practice,” she said.

During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

Graduate Katy Jones led the lighting of the candle while the ADN graduates recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Katherine Clements.

The 2019 ADN graduating class includes, from Adams County, Angela Foreman# of Winchester, Courtney Law of Stout, Heather Pittman of Winchester, Mary Wilburn of West Union, Wanda Wisecup*# of West Union, Veronica Wooton of Winchester; from Brown County, Julia Clark of Sardinia, Katelyn Enders of Mt. Orab, Marjorie Johnson of Georgetown, Katy Jones*# of Mt. Orab, Jamie Lucas# of Russellville, Stephanie Malicoat*# of Sardinia, Courtney Martus* of Russellville, Kelsey Mell of Hamersville, Kevin Mitchell of Sardinia, Leslie Ramp of Sardinia, Jillian Ryan of Fayetteville, Brandy Young of Mt. Orab; from Clermont County, Mary Harney of Amelia, Cameryn Kain* of Williamsburg, Claudia Robinson of Milford, Alice Whitton of Williamsburg; from Clinton County, Lisa Brown*# of Midland, Katherine Clements*# of Martinsville, Lindsay Jodrey*# of Wilmington, Garrett Lennon of Wilmington, Tessa Newman of Martinsville, Brooke Rose of Wilmington, Sara Scholl of Wilmington, Michele Teboe of Martinsville; from Fayette County, Lindsay Jackson# of Mt. Sterling, Jennifer Looney of Leesburg, Payton Price of South Solon, Virginia Schappacher of Greenfield, Ashley Stewart of Washington CH; from Hamilton County, Bailey Countryman# of Morrow, Cheyenne Orth of Cincinnati, Amanda Thurman# of Cincinnati; from Highland County, Brittany Bauer of Lynchburg, Autumn Beatty of Hillsboro, Tracy Boler # of Fayetteville, Jill Burns of Hillsboro, Candace Gilletly# of Hillsboro, Breanna Lengefeld# of Hillsboro, Karen Longtin of Lynchburg, Kelli Simmons of Hillsboro, Katherine VanDyke# of Leesburg; from Madison County, Catherine Beach of London; and from Ross County, Kristina Legg# of Chillicothe.

(* denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society).

For more information about Southern State’s associate degree in nursing program, visit www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/nursing.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

