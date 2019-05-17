Hello! This week In the Kitchen with Sharon I made a delicious key lime pound cake. I love key lime flavor. It is so refreshing.

The recipe says you can use four loaf pans or a bundt pan. I chose the bunt pan even though I have trouble with it sticking and have to add something on the top to cover up the boo boo. But this time it came out perfect. Yay. It is a heavy pound cake. It called for five eggs, but I used seven because it was so thick I couldn’t get it stirred up. It turned out perfect.

The best advise I can give everyone is to whip the butter and cream cheese a long time, maybe 10 minutes, so that it is fluffy, and fold in the rest. I didn’t do this so I think that is why I had to add the extra eggs. Also, make sure the cake is cooled before you add the glaze.

Enjoy!

Please keep the recipes coming. Everyone is really enjoying them. If you have a recipe to share, please call or email me at shughes@timesgazette.com or 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hear from you.

Ingredients

For the pound cake

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) butter, softened

1 (* oz.) block cream cheese

3 cups sugar

5 large eggs

3 tablespoons lime juice

3 cups all-purpose flour

Zest of one lime

For the glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon lime juice

2 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Zest of one lime

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Make the cake. In a large mixing bowl combine the butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Mix in sugar, then gradually add in eggs one to two at a time, beating on low until combined.

3. Mix in lime juice, the flour. Fold in lime juice.

4. Grease four mini loaf pans and pour in cake batter until each one is about three-fourths full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean — 43 to 45 minutes. (If you don’t have mini loaf pans, you can grease and fill a bundt pan and bake 70 to 73 minutes.) Let cool for 15 minutes.

5. Make the glaze. Whisk together powdered sugar, lime juice, water and vanilla. (If the glaze is too thick, add extra water, about a teaspoon at a time). Pour on top of cooled pound cake, then top with lime zest and serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef. She can be reached at 937-393-3456.